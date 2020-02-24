Passport Fairs Offered for 1st-Time Applicants at 6 San Diego Post Offices

Share This Article:

Six post offices in San Diego County will host “passport fairs” next month for first-time passport applicants. No appointments are necessary.

Customers have the option of applying for a passport book (good for all international travel) or the passport card (good only for land and sea travel between the U.S. and Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda), says the USPS.

Adult passport fees are $30 for a card, $110 for a book and $140 for passport card and book. Minors pay $15, $80 and $95 for the same.

Fees must be paid with a personal check or money order. A $35 processing/acceptance fee also must be paid — via cash, personal check, debit and credit cards or money order. All post offices offer passport photo services for $15.

The offices involved:

Carmel Mountain Post Office

11251 Rancho Carmel Drive

San Diego, CA 92199

Saturday, March 7

Saturday, March 21

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rancho Del Rey Post Office

340 Oxford St.

Chula Vista CA 91911

Saturday, March 14

9 a.m to 3 p.m.

San Marcos Post Office

420 Twin Oaks Valley Rd..

San Marcos, CA 92069

Saturday, March 14

6 a.m to 9 a.m.

Pala Vista Annex

1525 E. Vista Way

Pala, CA 92059

Saturday, March 21

10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Otay Mesa Carrier Annex

2960 Fern Ave.

Otay Mesa, CA 92154

Saturday, March 28

10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Oceanside Post Office

1895 Avenida Del Oro

Oceanside, CA 92056

Sunday, March 29

8 a.m to 3 p.m.

Travelers are encouraged to apply for a passport several months before they are scheduled to travel overseas. The average time for passport applications and renewals is six weeks. However, for an additional fee of $60, the State Department will expedite the application and process it within three weeks.

To apply for a passport, travelers need to complete Passport Application Form DS-11 (unsigned) and

provide one of the following: a U.S. birth certificate from the Department of Vital Statistics (not a certificate of birth) or naturalization papers.

Applicants must also show either a valid driver’s license, a previous or current U.S. passport book or card, Certificate of Naturalization, Certificate of Citizenship, military I.D. or a federal, state or municipal government employee I.D. card.

Applicants 15 and under must be present with both parents unless consent is given; ages 16 and 17 require only one parent be present.

For more information about passport application requirements and to download forms, visit the

State Department’s travel website.

