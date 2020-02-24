LEGO Movie World Opening Soon at Legoland California

Share This Article:

Carlsbad’s Legoland California Resort is just a few months away from opening LEGO Movie World, a land based on the blockbuster films The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

The amusement park recently welcomed Movie World’s first lego model, a skateboarding, stud-shooting Velociraptor that stands over 8.5 feet tall, weighs more than 870 pounds and is made up of more than 90,000 Lego bricks.

The company said the model, which took more than 400 hours to build, was inspired by the time-traveling, spaceship piloting raptors from The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

The family theme park also announced the addition of the raptor trainer Rex Dangervest, “a galaxy-defending archaeologist whose best buddies are Raptors.”

Aside from the impressive Lego models, guests will enjoy rides such as the Emmet’s Flying Adventure, Benny’s Play Ship and the Unikitty’s Disco Drop at Movie World in the Spring.

For more information about LEGO Movie World or Legoland California Resort, go to legoland.com/california/.

