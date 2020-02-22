Moderate to Heavy Weekend Showers Hit San Diego County

Share This Article:

A band of moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms was moving across San Diego County Saturday, bringing mountain snow, cooler weather and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

This band will shift from coastal areas to inland and mountains through the afternoon, with scattered mostly light showers to follow through Sunday morning, according to a National Weather Service forecast issued Saturday morning.

Occasional showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms can be expected through the afternoon at area beaches, the forecast said.

San Diego’s high temperature will be below normal at 57 degrees, the NWS said.

Early rainfall totals included Sea World at .23 inches, Fallbrook at .10 inches and Vista at .08 inches, reported by the weather service at 8:15 a.m.

The snow level will remain around 5,500 feet, although it may briefly lower in heavier showers and thunderstorms, forecasters said.

Forecasters are expecting two-to-four inches of snow in the mountains above 6,000 feet, with isolated amounts up to six inches above 7,000 feet.

Wind gusts in San Diego County could reach 50 mph along Interstate 8 from La Posta eastward, the NWS said, and a wind advisory remained in effect for county deserts from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Saturday.

Once the low pressure system moves out Sunday afternoon, there will be gradual clearing, especially for the mountains and deserts, forecasters said.

There could be patchy low clouds and fog Sunday night into Monday.

–City News Service

