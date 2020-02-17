Sunny Day Expected with Above Average Temperatures in San Diego County

Sunbathers on Ocean Beach
Sunbathers on a warm day at Ocean Beach. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego County can expect mostly sunny skies Monday, warmer than average temperatures and coastal winds in the evening, according to weather forecasters.

The marine layer and onshore flow will continue to bring areas of coastal low clouds and fog Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to a forecast summary issued at 9 a.m. Monday by the National Weather Service.

Monday’s expected high in downtown San Diego was 68.

–City News Service

