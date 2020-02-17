San Diego County can expect mostly sunny skies Monday, warmer than average temperatures and coastal winds in the evening, according to weather forecasters.
The marine layer and onshore flow will continue to bring areas of coastal low clouds and fog Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to a forecast summary issued at 9 a.m. Monday by the National Weather Service.
Monday’s expected high in downtown San Diego was 68.
–City News Service
Sunny Day Expected with Above Average Temperatures in San Diego County was last modified: February 17th, 2020
