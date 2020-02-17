Post-Holiday Work Week Forecast to Begin with Dense Morning Fog

Fog at Naval Base San Diego
Fog shrouds ships at Naval Base San Diego is this file photo from the Navy.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego is forecasting dense fog for coastal areas on Tuesday morning, with visibility falling below 1 mile.

“Patchy dense fog is possible late tonight into Tuesday morning over the coastal waters and in the coastal zones,” the weather service said. “Visibilities below 1 mile, locally one-quarter or less, are possible.”

The weather service said a shallow marine layer and weak offshore winds could create foggy conditions up to five miles inland.

Highs on Tuesday are expected to be 60 to 65 near the coast, 65 to 70 inland, 70 to 75 in the valleys, 61 to 68 in the mountains and around 76 in the deserts.

February 17th, 2020

