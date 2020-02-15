Fair, Mild Weather Predicted Through Next Week for San Diego County

Share This Article:

Fair and mild mid-winter weather is predicted over southwest California through next week, forecasters said Saturday.

Patchy low clouds and fog could develop at night over coastal areas through Monday morning, according to a forecast summary issued at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s expected high in downtown San Diego was 65, with the same expected on Sunday.

“Towards the end of next week, we could see cooler weather with increasing clouds,” meteorologists from the National Weather Service in San Diego said.

Weather forecasters said the low-pressure system that might move into Southern California would most likely not bring any rain until next Saturday, but if it develops, the rainfall would be light.

–City News Service

