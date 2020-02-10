Showers Leaving San Diego After Point Loma Gets More Than Inch of Rain

Share This Article:

Rain showers will subside Monday evening and be replaced by partly cloudy skies throughout San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

The low pressure system moved southeast and past San Diego County, the weather service said.

The storm produced scattered showers throughout the coastal and inland valley areas of San Diego County, according to the weather service. Point Loma notably received more than an inch of rain and the desert under a half-inch.

Snow levels dropped to around 5,000 feet in the mountains, where under an inch of snow fell, the weather service reported.

A winter weather advisory warning of potentially hazardous driving conditions in the mountains was in effect until 4 p.m.

The rain is expected to halt by Monday evening, then fair and seasonal weather will set in, lasting through Friday, when a second storm system could bring another round of precipitation, according to the weather service.

Low temperatures Monday evening could reach 41 degrees near the coast and inland, 37 in the western valleys, 38 near the foothills, 29 in the mountains and 40 in the deserts.

— City News Service

