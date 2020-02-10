Belmont Park Honors ’95 Years of Loving Memories’ this Valentine’s Day

Share This Article:

In November 1948, two local residents found love at San Diego’s iconic beachfront amusement park, Belmont Park.

Raymond and Rosa Sablan had a romantic date at Belmont Park, home to the historic rollercoaster, the Giant Dipper, on Nov. 20, 1948 — just two days before the couple got married in Reno, NV, according to a press release.

The couple, who are also the parents of San Diego radio personality Little Tommy Sablan, are being remembered this Valentine’s Day at Belmont Park.

To celebrate “95 years of loving memories,” Belmont Park is hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner on the beach at Cannonball. Guests can expect a four-course meal overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

For more information, go to belmontpark.com.

