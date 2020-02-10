1,000 Lose Power in San Marcos, Nearby Areas; SDG&E Crews Make Quick Fix

Share This Article:

A power outage left 1,048 San Diego Gas & Electric customers without electricity Monday in San Marcos and surrounding areas.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the outage, which was reported at 1:20 p.m.

“Our crews have found a need to repair SDG&E equipment,” SDG&E spokeswoman Jessica Packard said Monday afternoon. “Power is estimated to return at 3:30 p.m. today.”

Affected customers were in East San Marcos, Harmony Grove and Lake Hodges.

The utility’s outage map showed no problems in North County, but it spotlighted outages in El Cajon area, with 104 customers affected by a vehicle accident taking out a Granite Hills circuit. Restoration was expected by 4:30 p.m.

An El Cajon outage affecting 89 customers was caused foreign object touching power lines, SDG&E reported, with restoration expected by 4:30 p.m.

— City News Service

