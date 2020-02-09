Light Rain, Heavy Snow Falling as Storm Moves Through San Diego Region

Share This Article:

Light rain showers will continue Monday throughout San Diego County and snow is falling in the mountains as a storm moves through Southern California.

The low-pressure system will continue moving southeast Monday before reaching Baja California by Monday evening, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Miguel Miller.

The storm is expected to produce up to a quarter-inch of rain in coastal and inland valley areas, while up to four-inches of rain could fall in the deserts, Miller said.

Snow levels will drop to around 5,000 feet in the mountains Monday, where between 3-8 inches of snow is expected to fall, Miller said.

A winter weather advisory warning of potentially hazardous driving conditions in the mountains will be in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.

The rain is expected to halt by Monday evening, then fair and seasonal weather will set in, lasting through Friday, when a second storm system could bring another round of precipitation, Miller said.

High temperatures Monday could reach 67 degrees near the coast and inland, 68 in the western valleys, 61 near the foothills, 52 in the mountains and 65 in the deserts.

— City News Service

