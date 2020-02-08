Share This Article:

Saturday will be sunny across San Diego County, but a storm is expected to arrive Sunday morning along the coast, bringing light to moderate rain throughout the region into Tuesday, weather forecasters said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Most of the rain across Southern California will fall Sunday afternoon and evening, according to a 10 a.m. forecast from the National Weather Service in San Diego.

Total rainfall amounts for most areas are expected to be from a quarter of an inch to a half-inch, the forecast said. Snow is expected in mountain areas, with snow levels falling to 3,000 to 4,000 feet Sunday night. Mountain areas above 5,000 feet could see as much as three to six inches of snow.

“Today will be the last mild day for some time,” forecasters said. “A period of strong to severe winds will be possible Monday evening through Tuesday morning.”

Scattered showers should gradually taper off Tuesday morning as the storm system accelerates east into southern Arizona, the NWS said.

There is a slight chance of thunderstorms off the coast Monday, forecasters said, bringing the possibility of lightning.

–City News Service

Storm Arrives in San Diego County Sunday, May Last Into Tuesday was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: