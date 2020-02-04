Share This Article:

The Pamela J. Gallade Trust donated $1 million to the Tri-City Hospital Foundation, it was announced Tuesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The nonprofit foundation, formed to advance health care in North County, will use the gift to acquire medical equipment for Tri-City Medical Center’s cardiac and oncology care services.

Pamela Gallade, a philanthropist who grew up in Oceanside and died in 2018, made clear she wanted some of her fortune to go toward the medical center. Both of her parents received treatment at Tri-City.

“Pamela was a ray of light in our community and will be greatly missed,” said Jennifer Paroly, executive director of Tri-City Hospital Foundation. “Her generous gift will have a lasting impact by enabling us to invest in technologies and resources to meet the current and future healthcare needs of the communities we serve.”

— City News Service

Tri-City Hospital Foundation $1 Million Richer Thanks to Pamela J. Gallade Trust was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: