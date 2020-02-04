A Second Freezing Night in Forecast for San Diego Back Country

Share This Article:

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected again Tuesday evening in the San Diego County valleys and deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a freeze warning that will remain in effect in both areas until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures in those areas could drop as low as 25 degrees Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, forecasters said.

The freeze warning means that the cold conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, plus unprotected outdoor plumbing could be damaged.

Officials warned that those who have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

High temperatures Tuesday could reach 65 degrees near the coast and inland, 61 in the western valleys, 55 near the foothills, 47 in the mountains and 62 in the deserts.

— City News Service

