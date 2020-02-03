Cool, Gusty Winds Buffet San Diego County Amid Freeze Danger

Share This Article:

Gusty winds will buffet parts of San Diego County Monday morning and temperatures are expected to plummet Monday evening, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a freeze watch for inland valley and desert areas.

A high wind warning will remain in effect until noon Monday in the county mountains and deserts.

Winds out of the west are expected to be between 30 and 45 mph in the mountains, with gusts possibly reaching 75 mph, forecasters said. Winds in the deserts will be between 20 and 30 mph, with 55 mph gusts possible.

The weather service warned that the wind gusts could be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

Conditions will also be hazardous for high-profile vehicles traveling on highways through mountain passes, especially Interstates 8 and 15.

A cold front lingering over Southern California will bring sub-freezing temperatures to inland valley and desert areas Monday evening and Tuesday night, forecasters said.

A freeze watch has been issued for both areas, with temperatures potentially dropping as low as 28 degrees.

The freeze watch means the cold conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could harm outdoor pets and livestock.

A beach hazards statement is also in effect, with 3 to 6 foot waves expected through Tuesday morning.

High temperatures Monday could reach 64 degrees near the coast and inland, 61 in the western valleys, 56 near the foothills, 49 in the mountains and 64 in the deserts.

— City News Service

