City of San Diego’s Hodges Reservoir Reopens Feb. 5 for Recreation

The city of San Diego’s Hodges Reservoir will officially reopen to the public three days a week beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 5, allowing access for a variety of activities, including boating, fishing, hiking and picnicking. Hodges is normally closed November through January.

Hodges will be open Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays from sunrise to sunset. It will also be open on Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day holidays.

The recreation area has six barbecues and 12 picnic tables. Self-contained gas barbecues are allowed in the picnic area. Dogs are allowed on leashes. Water activities permitted at Hodges include boating, canoeing, kayaking, sailboarding, float tubing, and stand-up paddleboarding.

Swimming, ground fires, glass containers, and camping are not allowed.

Hodges Reservoir was created with the building of Hodges Dam on San Dieguito Creek in 1918. The city of San Diego purchased the dam and reservoir in 1925. Operated and maintained by the city’s Public Utilities Department, the reservoir currently serves the drinking water needs of the San Dieguito Water District and Santa Fe Irrigation District, as well as the city.

For information about Hodges, including boating and fishing rules and permits, as well as details about the city’s other reservoirs, please visit sandiego.gov/reservoirs-lakes.

