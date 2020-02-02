Daily Highs to Drop 25 Degrees as Cold Front Moves Through San Diego

Share This Article:

A cold front will move through San Diego beginning Sunday evening, bringing strong gusty west winds, light precipitation and cooler weather, National Weather Service forecasters said.

Dry conditions will return by Monday morning, but cooler temperatures will linger through Wednesday morning. Low temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be near or below freezing in wind-sheltered areas in the valleys. Winds will turn offshore after the passage of the front Monday morning.

Rain totals for this storm are expected to be light, with under a tenth of an inch expected, according to the weather service. Less than an inch of snow is expected in the mountains.

High temperatures on Monday will be well below average and up to 25 degrees cooler than highs on Saturday. Temperatures will return to near normal by the end of the week, the weather service said.

For the outer coastal waters, a gale warning remains in effect from 2 p.m. Sunday through noon Monday. The strong winds and high seas will generate very hazardous boating conditions, capable of damaging and capsizing vessels.

The weather service said San Diego County beaches will experience elevated surf of 4-6 feet with sets to 7 feet along with strong rip currents through Tuesday morning. The highest sets are expected in southern part of the county.

The amount of water moving in due to strong winds and associated swell may result in flooding of low-lying beach areas and parking lots, along with minor beach erosion, according to forecasters.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

