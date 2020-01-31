San Diego Boaters Warned of Possible Gale Force Winds Beginning Sunday Night

Share This Article:

The National Weather Service office in San Diego warned boaters Friday that gale force winds and high seas were expected Sunday night through Monday.

A gale force warning will be in effect, with gusts of 25 to 35 knots in the inner coastal waters, along with seas of 9 to 13 feet.

“A short-period (12 seconds or less) very large west-northwest swell will be accompanied with these winds and generate high seas and steep waves,” the weather service said.

However, the short period and direction of the swell will not create high surf at area beaches.

