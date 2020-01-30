Weekend Rail Service Canceled Again for Track and Trolley Construction

Share This Article:

Weekend rail service on Amtrak and the Coaster between Oceanside and downtown San Diego has been canceled to allow track and trolley construction.

The closure will begin just after midnight on Friday and continue through 5 a.m. on Monday, in time for the weekday commute.

Construction will take place at the Poinsettia station in Carlsbad, on the bridge over the San Diego River and along the new trolley route to University City.

The bridge work will complete a seven-mile segment of double track leading into downtown San Diego to improve train scheduling.

The work is under the direction of the San Diego Association of Governments, the region’s primary public planning, transportation and research agency.

The last weekend closure was in early January.

