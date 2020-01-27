Monster Jam Rolls into San Diego

Share This Article:

Monster Jam will be back in San Diego next week, giving attendees an action-packed show filled with 12,000-pound trucks performing unbelievable stunts.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The show, which takes place at Petco Park on Feb. 1 and Feb. 15, will feature fan favorites, including trucks dubbed Grave Digger, Max-D and El Toro Loco.

“People can expect excitement,” said Charlie Pauken, a longtime competitor from Ohio who drives Grave Digger. “The whole thing about the show is that you never know what is going to happen. You can’t fix these shows.”

Although Monster Jam comes to San Diego annually, Pauken said this year’s show will excite fans in a new way.

“Everyone has a new game; new tricks that they want to try,” Pauken said. “You never know what drivers have up their sleeve. You don’t know what they have been practicing behind closed doors. I’m excited to see what everyone is going to do or try. I’ve got new tricks I want to try.”

The new tricks are likely to be performed during Monster Jam’s new category, the Skills Challenge. It’s one challenge drivers have been working on, Pauken said.

“It’s not just a freestyle and hoping for the best,” Pauken said. “It’s trying to pull off an awesome trick. It takes a lot of finesse. You’re talking about taking a 12,000 pound truck with 1,500 horsepower and making it dance.”

Aside from the Skills Challenge, audience members can also expect debut truck appearances including the first-ever diesel-powered truck BroDozer, EarthShaker, Wolf’s Head and Saigon Shaker.

Monster Jam attendees will also have the opportunity to see the trucks and meet the drivers at the Pit Party, which takes place prior to the show.

In fact, the Pit Party is the favorite part for Pauken, who has been competing since 1988.

“I get a chance to see old fans, while also putting a smile on a 5-year old’s face,” Pauken said. “They know our names from watching different videos and we get a chance to relate to them. I know we’re making an impact on them and it’s really special.”

Tickets for Monster Jam start at $15.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to monsterjam.com.

Monster Jam Rolls into San Diego was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: