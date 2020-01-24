Share This Article:

Sharp HealthCare is encouraging volunteers to donate 1,700 units of blood Saturday to help the San Diego Blood Bank restock its critically low inventory of types O positive and negative.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Last year, the annual Sharp blood drive brought in 1,300 units, and the goal this year amid the continuing shortage is for a nearly one-third increase.

The drive will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, in the auditorium of Sharp HealthCare’s corporate headquarters at 8695 Spectrum Center Blvd.

An appointment to donate can be scheduled online or by calling 1-800-4-MY-SDBB. Donors are advised to drink plenty of fluids, maintain their usual eating habits and avoid fatty foods.

Sharp said it uses approximately 30,000 units of blood products each year to care for patients at its hospitals across San Diego County.

Sharp Healthcare Seeks Volunteer Donors for Annual Blood Drive on Saturday was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: