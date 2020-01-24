Share This Article:

A freeway-improvement project will necessitate intermittent closures of sections of northbound Interstate 805 in Chula Vista and National City over the next several weeks, transportation officials announced Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The closures will begin this weekend and run through Feb. 14, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.

Affected stretches of freeway will include the northbound I-805/state Route 54 interchange, two I-805 lanes between Bonita and Sweetwater roads and the Bonita Road on-ramp to I-805.

Portable message signs will be in operation in the project area to alert motorists of the closures.

Additionally, crews will be working under Sweetwater River Bridge, posing delays for bicyclists on an adjacent bikeway, officials said.

The I-805 South Corridor Enhancement Projects include the addition of sound walls and safety improvements to Sweetwater River Bridge. The improvements build on the I-805 South Express Lanes Project, a $1.4 billion effort to create a modern transportation backbone for southern San Diego County.

The changes are aimed at helping alleviate congestion, improving traffic flow and enhancing the quality of life for residents along the southern I-805 corridor.

The project is expected to be complete in 2022, according to SANDAG.

— City News Service

Off-and-On Closures Set for Northbound I-805 Sections in South Bay was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: