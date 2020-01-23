Beach Closure Lifted for Imperial Beach Shoreline After Water Tests Clean

Share This Article:

A beach closure was lifted Thursday for the Imperial Beach shoreline, the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health said.

The agency said water-quality testing confirms that Tijuana River flows are no longer affecting the beaches from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue. Camp Surf is included in this area.

The area was recently closed to water contact due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States.

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

— Staff report

