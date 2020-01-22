Author Mark Goldstein Signs His ‘Lions and Tigers and Hamsters’ Book’ at San Diego Zoo

Share This Article:

Lions and tigers and hamsters are coming to the San Diego Zoo in February, but it’s the bookstore where they will reside.

Dr. Mark Goldstein will be available to sign his book, “Lions and Tigers and Hamsters: What Animals Large and Small Taught Me About Life, Love, and Humanity,” from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 and 16, at the Kids’ Store, near the exit to the zoo at 2920 Zoo Dr., San Diego.

The book is one of the newest additions to the stellar list of books available at the zoo’s bookstore. Zoo tickets for admission are required.

Each chapter highlights an important event in his life as a 40-year-veterinarian, treating animals from goldfish and hamsters to elephants and rhinos. Stories also reflect his time as zoo director for the Los Angeles and Boston zoos, especially in the areas of conservation and saving endangered species. As a former president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society and SPCA, his passion was growing the understanding of the human-animal bond in individuals and in the community. Dr. Goldstein is a resident of Carmel Valley and his book has been added to the San Diego Zoo Bookstore.

The San Diego Zoo is globally recognized and a San Diego icon, hosting close to 4 million guests each year. At the San Diego Zoo, visitors can watch penguins and sharks swim, observe the behavior of century-old Galápagos tortoises, enjoy the beauty of exotic orchids, marvel at the koalas, explore walk-through aviaries filled with the songs and colors of rare birds, and appreciate the power of leopards and jaguars.

The San Diego Zoo is also accredited by the American Association of Museums as a Botanical Garden. As visitors discover the rare and endangered species at the San Diego Zoo, they are directly contributing, through admission and on-grounds sales, to the efforts of San Diego Zoo Global, an international nonprofit conservation organization that works to fight extinction through recovery efforts for plants and animals worldwide. To learn more, visit sandiegozoo.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube.

