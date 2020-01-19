Warm Sunday Forecast for San Diego, But Light Rain Possible by Monday Night

Share This Article:

High pressure aloft combined with an offshore flow will bring warm weather to San Diego on Sunday, but clouds will thicken into Monday as a Pacific disturbance spreads moisture over the region.

The latest forecast issued by the National Weather Service office calls for scattered, light showers or sprinkles Monday night through Tuesday night as the marine layer rebuilds inland.

But high pressure aloft and weak offshore flow will translate to dry and warmer weather wrapping up the week.

”Skies were mostly clear this morning over Southern California, with a few wisps of high clouds edging in from the west,” forecasters said. ”Temperatures were a bit milder overall this morning, but low, sheltered spots once again fell into the 30s.”

Highs will be 69 to 74 along the coast, 72 to 77 inland, 60 to 69 in the mountains and around 73 in the desert.

Onshore flow will develop over coastal areas later Sunday and will drag some low marine air inland, which could result in some patchy fog. But due to the increasing high clouds, it is not expected to be widespread.

At the beaches, calm conditions through the afternoon are expected with patchy fog possible Sunday night.

An incoming northwest swell will generate wave heights of 6-8 feet Wednesday into Thursday morning. Wave heights will be highest south of San Clemente Island. Otherwise, no hazardous marine conditions are expected through Thursday.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

