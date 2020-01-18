Share This Article:

Expect warmer temperatures Saturday as plenty of sun rapidly warms the surface air, and an even warmer day Sunday after a chilly start, with temperatures in the 70s over the lower deserts, valleys, and coastal areas, the National Weather Service in San Diego said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The weather forecast, issued at 8:11 a.m. Saturday, said weather would begin to cool Monday as high clouds thicken ahead of a weakening subtropical disturbance. Moisture will be substantial aloft and may be sufficient to generate sprinkles or scattered light rain showers anytime Monday night into Tuesday.

Another weak disturbance from the northwest will deepen the marine layer Wednesday, again possibly producing some scattered light rain west of the mountains.

“None of this is expected to amount to much, but it could get things wet at times and spot up cars,” forecasters said.

After Wednesday, another ridge builds along the West Coast, bringing Southern California fair and warmer weather to wrap up the week.

Along the coast, expect an increase in wave height on Wednesday over the extreme southwestern portions of the outer waters south of San Clemente Island. The new northwest swell will generate seas of 6-8 ft. Otherwise, no hazardous marine conditions are expected.

–City News Service

Warm Weekend Ahead in San Diego was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: