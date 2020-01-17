Valentine’s Day Wedding Ceremonies Returning to Waterfront County Offices

Posted by on in | 1 View
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Sunset light bathed the County Administration Center where Bernie Sanders spoke for 50 minutes.
Sunset light bathed the County Administration Center when Bernie Sanders spoke in March. Photo by Ken Stone

Marriage licenses will again be issued and wedding ceremonies performed on Valentine’s Day, according to the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/Clerk’s Office.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

Those wishing to tie the knot on the romantic holiday, Feb. 14, at a county office were encouraged to make an appointment, said Ernie Dronenburg, county clerk.

“We are excited to offer walk-in services at our historic downtown office on the waterfront for Valentine’s Day and don’t want couples to miss their chance at a Valentine’s Day wedding,” Dronenburg said.

The downtown office, at 1600 Pacific Highway, Suite 273, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for marriage licenses and ceremony appointments. Couples may walk in at the downtown location, but appointments are required at county offices in Chula Vista, San Marcos and Santee.

Appointments may be scheduled at www.sdarcc.com or by calling 619-237- 0502. The cost of a non-confidential marriage license is $70. For a ceremony conducted by a county staff member in English or Spanish, there is an additional $88 fee.

— City News Service

Valentine’s Day Wedding Ceremonies Returning to Waterfront County Offices was last modified: January 17th, 2020 by Ken Stone

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss