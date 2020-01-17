Share This Article:

In response to cooler temperatures Friday, the city government has activated its Inclement Weather Shelter Program at Father Joe’s Villages and Connections Housing Downtown for homeless people, according to the San Diego Housing Commission.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Father Joe’s Villages Shelter, at 1501 Imperial Ave., will allow up to 134 people and/or families with children to check in a 4 p.m. and stay throughout the night. A meal will be provided, and check out time is 5 a.m. the next day.

PATH San Diego/Connections Housing Downtown Shelter, 1250 6th Ave., will allow up to 30 adult individuals to check in between 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. or until the shelter is full. PATH will provide a meal, and check-out time is 7 a.m. the next day.

Shelter nights are provided in the following circumstances:

-The temperature is 50 degrees or below and there is a 40% chance of rain;

-The temperature is 45 degrees or below regardless of rain; or

-In exceptional weather conditions, such as one or more inches of rain within 24 hours and sustained high winds.

More information on the shelter program is available by calling 2-1-1 or visiting www.211sandiego.org.

–City News Service

City Activates Inclement Weather Program at Local Shelters was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: