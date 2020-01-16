Tens of Thousands Seen for Women’s March Downtown; Trolley Use Urged

Share This Article:

San Diego’s Metropolitan Transit System, saying tens of thousands are expected downtown for the 2020 Women’s March, is encouraging trolley use Saturday.

MTS also offers free parking at any of the several Park and Ride stations along the trolley lines. Additionally, MTS will be running a regular weekday schedule during Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20.

Trolley schedules for the Women’s March (10 a.m. Jan. 18 at Waterfront Park):

Sycuan Green Line (Best station to access the March is County Center/Little Italy): Beginning at approximately 8:20 a.m., Sycuan Green Line trains will run every 30 minutes from Santee to downtown San Diego.

Service will operate every 15 minutes from San Ysidro to downtown San Diego throughout the day. Orange Line: Service will run every 30 minutes starting at 8:15 a.m. from Arnele Avenue Station in El Cajon to downtown San Diego. Beginning at 9 a.m. service will increase to every 15 minutes.

Passengers using the UC San Diego Blue Line and Orange Trolley line are encouraged to transfer to the Sycuan Green Line at the 12th & Imperial Transit Center, then exit at County Center/Little Italy station.

Passengers are encouraged to travel early and skip the ticket lines by using the Compass Cloud mobile ticketing app.

Closed streets and Route 992 to the Airport

To accommodate Women’s March participants, a portion of Harbor Drive and Pacific Highway will be closed to all traffic. As a result, MTS Route 992 to the airport will not serve Harbor Drive between Broadway and Grape Street, and will be on detour from about 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Monday, Jan. 20)

MTS buses and trolleys will operate on a regular weekday service schedule. Customer support functions including The Transit Store, Compass Service Center, and customer service will be closed. The MTS Information & Trip Planning call center will be open with modified hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MTS administrative offices will be closed.

