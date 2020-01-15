Slowly Moving Winter Storm Forecast to Hit San Diego on Thursday Evening

Share This Article:

A storm that is expected to bring a chance of rain and snow on Thursday continued moving slowly toward San Diego County Wednesday.

A cold front moving down the coast is expected to bring a drop in temperatures, gusty winds out of the southwest, a chance of rain everywhere except desert areas and a chance of snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The system is expected to arrive on Thursday, with rain most likely starting in the evening.

Rainfall totals could reach up to 1 inch in the mountains and up to a quarter-inch in coastal areas and the western valleys.

Some rain could continue early Friday morning, but the system is expected to leave the region by midday Friday, according to the NWS.

Snow levels will drop to roughly 5,000 feet by Friday morning.

Temperatures are expected to cool on Thursday and Friday before rising on Saturday.

High temperatures Wednesday could reach 66 degrees near the coast and inland, 69 in the western valleys, 67 in the mountains and 68 in the deserts.

— City News Service

