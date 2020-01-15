Light Rain, Snow Expected in San Diego on Thursday Night

Share This Article:

A fast-moving storm will bring a chance of rain and snow in San Diego County Thursday before exiting by midday Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The cold front moving down the coast is expected to bring a drop in temperatures, gusty winds out of the west, a chance of rain everywhere except deserts areas and a chance of snow in the mountains, forecasters said.

The rain is expected to start falling Thursday evening, then linger overnight before the storm system leaves by Friday afternoon.

Rainfall totals could reach 1 inch in the mountains, while a quarter-inch of rain is expected in coastal areas and the western valleys.

Snow levels will drop to roughly 5,000 feet late Thursday evening and remain there through Friday afternoon.

The weather service issued a wind advisory for the mountains, warning that winds between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts reaching 55 mph, are expected from 7 p.m. Thursday through 4 a.m. Friday.

High temperatures Thursday could reach 63 degrees near the coast and inland, 62 in the western valleys, 59 in the mountains and 70 in the deserts.

— City News Service

