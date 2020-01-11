Share This Article:

The weather for the upcoming week in San Diego County will be cool and dry until Thursday, when a stronger disturbance arrives with a chance of rain and mountain snow showers, forecasters said Saturday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“It will remain on the cool side this week with temperatures running a bit below average each day, then warming next weekend,” the National Weather Service in San Diego said in a forecast statement released at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Skies were mostly clear over Southern California at midday, but there were exceptions. An area of cumulus clouds was developing over coastal San Diego County.

“It is quite windy over the high desert, with some gusts to 35-40 mph,” the statement continued.

Forecasters predicted the peak of the winds for Saturday afternoon, with slow weakening to follow.

Low clouds were expected to increase west of the mountains in the afternoon and evening, spreading into the valleys before retreating late Saturday or early Sunday. Maximum temperatures should climb back into the 60s at lower elevations and mid-40s to mid-50s in the mountains and high deserts.

For next weekend and early the following week, moderate temperatures but continued dry weather over Southern California is expected.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Monday.

–City News Service

Bundle Up Cool And Dry Week Ahead in San Diego County was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: