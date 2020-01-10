SDPD Foundation Announces 2020 Women in Blue Honorees

Share This Article:

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The San Diego Police Foundation this week announced three longtime, female law enforcement leaders will be honored in March.

San Diego Police Department Lt. Misty Cedrun, SDPD Sgt. Esmeralda Tagaban and SDPD Detective Sarah Johnson will be the 2020 Women in Blue honorees, an annual luncheon where more than 300 gather to recognize female members of law enforcement.

“Women in Blue puts leadership, wisdom and inspiration in the spotlight,” Sara Napoli, president and CEO of the San Diego Police Foundation, said. “These women are inspiring and incredible role models for young people aspiring to leadership in law enforcement. It is an honor for the San Diego Police Foundation to be able to recognize their tremendous service and accomplishments.”

Johnson, who has worked for SDPD for more than 20 years, is currently a member of the

Background Investigation Unit. Her background in law enforcement ranges from investigating narcotics to domestic violence incidents. A member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, she said her passion is to stay involved in her community.

Tagaban’s career spans from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to SDPD. She’s served as a detective and sergeant for various departments. She currently serves as an academy coordinator for the San Diego Regional Public Safety Training Institute, where she helps manage the day to day operations.

Cedrun has been with SDPD for more than 25 years, beginning as a patrol officer. Currently serving in the Leadership Development Unit, she provides coaching, mentoring and career mapping for all members.

The event, which has taken place since 2011, will take place on March 19 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel. Individual tickets for the luncheon are $125 and tables are $1,250.00.

For more information on the event or the Police Foundation, call (619) 232-2130 or go to, www.sdpolicefoundation.org/events/women-in-blue/.

SDPD Foundation Announces 2020 Women in Blue Honorees was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: