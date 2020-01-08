Humane Society Looks for New Homes for 30 Abandoned Roosters

Share This Article:

More than two dozen abandoned roosters are in need of a new home, the San Diego Humane Society announced Wednesday.

The owner of the 30 roosters left them overnight on Dec. 28 at a feed store in Escondido, with a note explaining he could no longer take care of them, according to SDHS spokesman Dariel Walker. The birds were then brought to the Humane Society.

The roosters are all healthy and social and are available for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido campus. The Humane Society urges potential adopters to check local ordinances where they live to be sure they are allowed to keep a rooster, which is prohibited in some cities.

Pet owners who find themselves unable to care for their animals are urged to bring them to any Humane Society shelter, which will never turn an animal away, rather than abandoning them, Walker said.

Locations include San Diego, Escondido, Oceanside and several ancillary locations at Petsmart and Petco stores. Get more information about the Humane Society at www.sdhumane.org.

