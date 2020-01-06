Month After Being Found Emaciated in Ramona, ‘Flaco’ Ready for Dog Adoption

Share This Article:

A month ago, a 2-year-old pit bull mix was found running loose in Ramona — emaciated with ribs showing.

“He was so severely neglected that he only weighed 33 pounds,” said Dan DeSousa, director of the county Department of Animal Services. “So our staff appropriately named him Flaco, which means skinny in Spanish.”

But the fawn-colored canine has gained 13 pounds and is available for adoption starting Tuesday.

“After receiving veterinary care, which included love and attention from the veterinary and animal care staff, Flaco is now at a healthy weight and is just looking for someone to love and feed him,” DeSousa said Monday.

Despite everything he’s gone through, he is very loving and seeks out affection from staff, DeSousa said.

“We really think he should be an only dog. He deserves all the love and attention in the house,” he said.

Flaco, who is neutered, is available at the Southern Region shelter, 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita starting at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 7 for a $75 adoption fee. His ID number is A1868841, his neck tag is S886 and his kennel number is S018.

County officials say the adoption process can take up to two hours. But an adoption application can be be filled out at home.

Shelter staff recommends family members come along. In some cases, people can play with a chosen pet for 15 to 30 minutes to make sure it is a good fit for the family.

“Be sure to take a look at all available animals, in case Flaco finds a home quickly, as there are many dogs and cats looking for love in the new year,” the county said. “If getting another dog or cat, shelter staff also recommend that you bring pets with you to meet any new potential addition and see how the animals interact.”

