Gusty Winds Expected in San Diego County Mountains, Valleys

Gusty winds are expected in San Diego County Monday and could prove hazardous for high-profile vehicles traveling through mountains passes, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a high wind warning that will last until noon Tuesday in the mountains.

A wind advisory will also last until noon Tuesday in the western valleys.

Winds in the mountains will move in from the northeast at speeds between 25 to 35 mph, with isolated gusts of 65 mph possible along mountain ridge tops, forecasters said.

Winds sweeping into the western valleys from the northeast are expected to be between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts possibly reaching 50 mph.

NWS officials warned that winds could be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

Conditions will also be hazardous for high-profile vehicles traveling on mountain highways.

The winds in both areas are expected to calm to between 15 and 25 mph by late Monday night, forecasters said.

High temperatures Monday could reach 75 degrees near the coast, 80 inland, 81 in the western valleys, 74 near the foothills, 66 in the mountains and 71 in the deserts.

