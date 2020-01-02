Share This Article:

The San Diego Association of Governments and Caltrans will begin two weeks of overnight lane and ramp closures along northbound Interstate 805 Thursday to continue construction in Chula Vista and National City.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Work crews plan to close the three outside lanes of northbound I-805 between Bonita and Sweetwater roads from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Jan. 16. Crews will also close connecting east and westbound ramps between I-805 and state Route 54, the northbound I-805 off-ramp to Sweetwater Road and the northbound I-805 on-ramp at Bonita Road and conduct work under the Sweetwater River Bridge.

Residents who live near the freeway and motorists on I-805 are advised to expect various construction noises and the use of heavy machinery during the work period. Warning and detour signage will also be posted prior to the work zones and the speed limit in the construction zone will be limited to 55 mph.

The work is part of the $42 million I-805 South Corridor Enhancement Project series, which is intended to improve freeway traffic flows between East Naples Street in Chula Vista and Route 54. The project series includes the installation of sound wall segments along I-805 to reduce noise pollution affecting residents living near the freeway and safety improvements to the Sweetwater River Bridge.

SANDAG expects to projects to be complete by 2022.

–City News Service

SANDAG, Caltrans to Begin Two Weeks of Overnight Lane, Ramp Closures was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: