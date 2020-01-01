New Year’s Day Babies Born Just Minutes After Midnight in San Diego County

Share This Article:

At least two hospitals in the county are claiming New Year’s baby bragging rights with birth announcements about deliveries that happened just as 2020 began.

At Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, baby Tatum Faith was born at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1 to Wendi and Kevin Perry of Valley Center. The family addition makes their son, Ryder, 4, a big brother.

“Tatum was due on Dec. 31, and only arrived one minute into the New Year,” said Bobette Brow, the hospital’s director of Marketing and Communications. “Mother and baby are doing great and Ryder is taking to his new role as big brother extremely well, offering lots of love and kisses to his new sister.”

Tatum Faith weights 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

And a La Mesa hospital official announced its first delivery of 2020, a baby born just after midnight.

“Mia Perez Uriostegui was born at 12:02 a.m. at Sharp Grossmont Hospital,” said Bruce Hartman, director of marketing and communications for the hospital at 5555 Grossmont Center Drive.

The mother of the baby was identified by Hartman as Halondra Uriostegui of San Diego.

Baby Mia weighed in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces, Hartman said.

— City News Service and staff reports

