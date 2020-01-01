Allergic Bee-Sting Victim Rescued from Clevenger Trail, Taken by Copter to Hospital

Share This Article:

A woman stung by a bee while hiking Clevenger Trail along Highway 78 in the San Pasqual Valley area was rescued Wednesday by helicopter and transported to a hospital, according to Cal Fire.

The medical response occurred about 11:30 a.m. on the rural trail between Ramona and San Pasqual.

“The woman had a history of allergic reaction to bees and carried an EpiPen with her on the hike,” said Cal Fire PIO Thomas Shoots. “She was hiking with a friend who contacted 911 after she was stung. She was located by ground resources and rescued from the trail by a helicopter.”

Shoots said the victim was taken by a ground ambulance to Palomar Medical Center Escondido for treatment.

EpiPen is the brand name of an auto-injectable device that delivers the drug epinephrine, a life-saving medication used when someone is experiencing a severe allergic reaction known as anaphylaxis.

The city of San Diego Park and Recreation Department manages and maintains the trails of San Pasqual and Clevenger Canyon, located east of the San Pasqual Valley. Trails there offer hiking and bird watching and are part of the San Dieguito River Park.

— City News Service

