Ocean Beach Pier Closed Due to High Surf; Swells Expected to Peak Thursday

The Ocean Beach Pier has been closed due to high surf, according to Monica Munoz of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Swells are expected to continue to increase over the next couple of days, with Thursday being the peak, she says.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory, which will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Saturday.

The highest surf will be at west-northwest facing beaches in San Diego County, according to the NWS.

— City News Service

