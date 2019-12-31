Ocean Beach Pier Closed Due to High Surf; Swells Expected to Peak Thursday

A surfer enjoys the king tides at high tide at Ocean Beach Pier.
A surfer enjoys the king tides at high tide at Ocean Beach Pier. Photo by Chris Stone

The Ocean Beach Pier has been closed due to high surf, according to Monica Munoz of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Swells are expected to continue to increase over the next couple of days, with Thursday being the peak, she says.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory, which will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Saturday.

The highest surf will be at west-northwest facing beaches in San Diego County, according to the NWS.

— City News Service

