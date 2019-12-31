Did You Find a Stray Pet or Wild Animal? Here’s What You Should Do

Share This Article:

Closed on New Year’s Day, San Diego Humane Society is urging people finding stray pets over the holiday to isolate the animal from their pets, keep them safe overnight and bring them to an animal shelter when they reopen Thursday.

Options for those finding stray animals:

— Trying to find the owner on local Next Door apps or other social media platforms;

— Those who can’t keep the animal overnight should call local law enforcement to contact on-call humane officers for assistance;

— To report an animal emergency call a local law enforcement agency; and

— Injured or orphaned wild animals should be brought to Project Wildlife after-hours drop-off for care.

San Diego Humane Society animal shelters are at 5480 Gaines St. in San Diego; 3500 Burnet Drive in Escondido; and 2905 San Luis Rey Road in Oceanside. They can be reached at 619-299-7012, 619-299-7012 and 619-299-7012.

Paws San Diego is at 5480 Gaines St. in San Diego and can be contacted at 619-299-7012, ext. 2100. Project Wildlife is at 5433 Gaines St. and can be reached at 619-299-7012.

— City News Service

