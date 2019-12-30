Tembo, African Bush Elephant That Was Former Animal Actor, Dies at San Diego Zoo

Share This Article:

The San Diego Zoo Monday announced the death of Tembo, a 48-year-old African bush elephant that had lived at the Balboa Park zoo since 1983.

According to the zoo, the pachyderm “had been under veterinary care, including stem cell-therapy, to alleviate age-related ailments over a long period of time.”

“On Saturday, animal care staff noted a sudden change in Tembo’s condition, including behaviors that indicated severe discomfort. After evaluating quality of life options, staff made the difficult decision to compassionately euthanize her,” zoo officials said in a Twitter posting announcing that the elephant was put down on Sunday morning.

The elephant “came to the San Diego Zoo from private owners who had used her as an animal actor,” the zoo reported. “We know that Tembo will be missed by all who knew her.”

Tembo, whose name means elephant in Swahili, was featured on the 1974 television show “Born Free” before coming to the zoo.

The zoo said elephants typically live 30 to 50 years.

— City News Service

