San Diego Blood Bank Issues Second Urgent Plea for Type O Blood

An second urgent plea for Type O positive and negative blood donors was issued Monday by the San Diego Blood Bank.

“Coming out of the holiday season, we typically see a decrease in donations of all types at this time due to schools being out of session for the holidays and seasonal illnesses like the flu,” said David Wellis, the blood bank’s CEO. “The need for type O blood has hit a critically low level and we need the community to help us keep a safe supply for local hospital patients.”

The blood bank issued the first plea on Saturday, and said San Diegans immediately responded with donations, but more are now needed.

Type O positive, the most common blood type, is used by many hospital patients. Type O negative, the universal blood type, can be given to any patient, and is often used in emergency rooms when there is no time to determine the blood type of the patient.

The San Diego Blood Bank has a half-dozen donor centers throughout San Diego County and 10 bloodmobiles, making it convenient to donate. The locations are:

3636 Gateway Center Ave., Suite 100, San Diego

776 Arnele Ave., El Cajon

358 West El Norte Parkway, Suite J, Escondido

12640 Sabre Springs Parkway, Suite 109, Sabre Springs

3880 Valley Center Drive, Suites 209-10, Carmel Valley

1910 Via Centre Drive, Vista

To be eligible to give blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in general good health.

Anyone who is eligible to donate blood and has O negative or O positive type blood is encouraged to immediately make an appointment online or call 1-800-4MY-SDBB. Walk-ins are also welcome.

— City News Service

