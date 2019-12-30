$15K Raised for Escondido Restaurant Owner Injured in Hit-and-Run

Share This Article:

More than $15,000 has been raised this month for an Escondido restaurant owner injured in a hit-and-run days before Christmas.

Kaitlyn Rose “Rosie” Pilsbury, the owner of Rosie’s Cafe in Escondido, was driving her motorcycle when she was struck by an SUV on Dec. 21, according to a GoFundMe page created by loved ones.

The GoFundMe page, which already garnered the support of more than 200 donors, wrote “Kaitlyn is always the first person to help others and it’s our turn to be there for her. Her injuries are extensive but she is strong and resilient. She has a long road of healing ahead of her but with your generous donations, we can help take some of the financial hardship out of the equation.”

Featured on “Restaurant Impossible” on the Food Network, Pilsbury opened her restaurant on the popular Grand Avenue strip in 2016, attracting a local following. Some of her customers donated to the GoFundMe campaign.

“Rosie is in my community and if you can’t count on your community, you got nothing,” Amanda Harding wrote on the fundraising page.

“This is a wonderful restaurant and I support you, Kaitlyn Rose!” Nancy Kuhn wrote.

Beth Riley wrote, “Hang in there Rosie! I’ve heard you’re tough, so keep it up! I’ll come visit your restaurant after you’re back to work!”

Organizers behind the GoFundMe page urged the public to visit the restaurant to keep it running while Pilsbury recovers at a local hospital.

For more information, go to gofundme.com.

