Next Pacific Storm Expected to Hit San Diego Late Sunday Night

The fourth in a series of Pacific Storms is expected to hit San Diego late Sunday night with moderate rain and heavy mountain snow.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego warned that the snow could make portions of Interstates 8 and 15 impassable through the mountains prior to New Year’s Eve.

“Yet another cold storm system will drop south along the California Coast late Sunday night through Monday night, accompanied by rain and mountain snow,” the weather service said.

The rainfall is expected to be under 1 inch in most areas, but the snow could total as much as six inches in the mountains.

High temperatures Sunday will be 61 along the coast and in the western valleys, 53 to 58 near the foothills, 46 to 53 in the mountains and 57 to 62 in the deserts.

If you’re worried about New Year’s Eve, the rain and snow is expected to end on Tuesday morning.

