Steady Rain, Heavy Snow Falling as Pacific Storm Hits San Diego Region

Steady rain showers are expected throughout San Diego County Thursday and heavy snow could fall in the mountains, potentially making driving difficult.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that will be in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday in the county mountains.

Snow levels will drop to around 3,500 feet by Thursday afternoon.

Between 4 and 8 inches of snow is expected to fall above 4,000 feet and mountain areas above 5,000 feet could get between 10 and 16 inches of snow, forecasters said.

Heavy snowfall could limit visibility and cause tree branches to fall. Weather service officials advised that travelers driving in the mountains should keep extra flashlights, food and water in the vehicle in case of an emergency.

The low-pressure Pacific storm system moving to the east is expected to drop up to 1.4 inches of rain in coastal and inland valley areas, up to 1.5 inches of rain in the mountains and up to six-tenths of rain in the deserts.

The weather service issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for Thursday morning in coastal and inland valley areas, including San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon and Chula Vista.

More flooding will be possible until conditions dry up by Friday morning.

A wind advisory will also be in effect until noon Thursday in coastal and inland valley areas.

Winds out of the southeast are expected to be between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 35 mph.

High temperatures Thursday could reach 56 degrees near the coast and inland, 55 in the western valleys, 50 near the foothills, 43 in the mountains and 51 in the deserts.

Another storm is on track to reach San Diego County on Monday and it could bring light precipitation, forecasters said.

— City News Service

