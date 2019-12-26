Share This Article:

Interstate 8 and other highways in the San Diego mountains were closed on Thursday due to heavy snowfall from the Pacific storm.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The eastbound interstate was closed at East Willows Road in Alpine, and all lanes were closed in both directions between Route 79 and Imperial Highway near the Imperial County Line, Caltrans reported at 8 a.m.

All eastbound lanes of Route 78 and Route 79 were shut down at the 78/79 junction in Santa Ysabel.

Elsewhere in Southern California, Interstate 15 is closed in the Cajon Pass.

The National Weather Service is forecasting as much as 18 inches of snow in the San Diego County mountains.

I-8, Other Roads Closed in San Diego Mountains Due to Heavy Snowfall was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: