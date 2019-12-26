Headed to the Holiday Bowl? MTS Has Tips to Make Getting There Easier

Share This Article:

Trolley service will be increased Friday to handle the large crowds expected for the Holiday Bowl, but the Metropolitan Transit System also has some tips that will help getting there easier.

For starters, if you’re taking the trolley, MTS is urging riders to download and use the Compass Cloud mobile ticketing app. The app allows passes to be purchased from a smartphone and used right away.

One-way fares are $2.50 for adults/youth, and $1.25 seniors 65 and older, disabled persons and Medicare recipients. One-way trolley fares are good for 2 hours from the time of purchase.

Trolley tickets can also be purchased at any trolley station.

The trolley’s Sycuan Green Line provides service to SDCCU Stadium, where the USC Trojans will face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Service will run every 15 minutes from all Sycuan Green Line stations throughout the morning. And beginning at 2:30 p.m. until the 5 p.m. kickoff, Sycuan Green Line trains will depart every 7 1/2 minutes between downtown and the stadium.

Fans who use the Compass Cloud can board quicker when the game is over by getting in the Cloud Express Line.

Game-goers can also park and ride for free. There are thousands of free parking spots available next to trolley stations near the stadium. Some of the more convenient locations include the Grantville station, which has 218 parking spots and is 4 minutes from the stadium, the Hazard Center station, with 1,500 spots and 7 minutes away, and the Grossmont Transit Center, offering 404 parking spots and a 17 minute ride to the stadium.

Check the full list of Park and Ride Lots to find what will work for you. Riders may park starting 2 hours before the game — but no sooner.

For more information, www.sdmts.com.

— Staff report

