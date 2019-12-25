Salvation Army, Other Nonprofits to Serve Christmas Meals to Needy San Diegans

Share This Article:

Christmas meals will be served Wednesday for San Diegans in need at several locations throughout the city.

Salvation Army San Diego will host its 36th annual Christmas meal at Golden Hall at 202 C St. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with meals served starting at 12:15 p.m.

The organization expects hundreds of volunteers to assist with the event. Christmas stockings will be provided for children, who will also get the chance to meet Santa Claus.

Serving Seniors will also host its annual Christmas meal events for low-income and homeless San Diego County seniors, many of whom would otherwise spend the holiday alone. The meals will be held at 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. at the Gary & Mary West Senior Wellness Center, 1525 Fourth Ave.

The free meal will include Cornish game hen, mashed potatoes, beans and pumpkin pie, along with a gift for each attendee.

Rev. Shane Harris, former president of the National Action Network, will host his third annual community Christmas breakfast at the National Black Contractors Association. Attendees will receive a free hot breakfast, free clothes and children will receive free gifts.

The event begins at 8 a.m. at 6125 Imperial Ave. More than 150 people were served breakfast last year, with more than 50 children receiving Christmas toys.

— City News Service

