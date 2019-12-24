Share This Article:

Father Joe’s Villages will host a Christmas Eve meal service Tuesday for homeless residents at the shelter.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

More than 60 volunteers with Father Joe’s Villages’ Franklin Antonio Public Lunch Program are expected to serve a traditional holiday meal to some 400 people at the shelter. The lunch program offers meals three times a day to residents living in emergency and transitional housing and the city’s bridge shelters, utilizing more than 18,000 pounds of food per day.

Father Joe’s President and CEO Deacon Jim Vargas will bless the meal before attendees feast on traditional holiday dishes such as roasted turkey and stuffing. The lunch service is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. at the Paul Mirabile Center, located at 16 15th St.

The organization regularly shelters more than 2,000 people each night and serves as many as 3,000 meals each day. Information about the organization can be found at my.neighbor.org.

–City News Service

Father Joe’s to Host Christmas Eve Feast for Homeless Residents was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: