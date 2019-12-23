Humane Society to Close on Christmas, New Year’s Day

Share This Article:

The San Diego Humane Society announced Monday that it will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day, but residents will still have options if they find a stray pet during the holidays.

Before seeking out animal control or law enforcement, the Humane Society recommended residents attempt to find a stray pet’s owner using social media or an application such as Nextdoor. Residents are also advised to keep stray pets separated from their other pets and to bring them to the Humane Society once it reopens.

Residents are advised to contact their local law enforcement agency if they cannot keep a stray animal overnight and cannot locate the animal’s owner. Animal emergencies can also be reported to local law enforcement.

Injured and orphaned wild animals can be delivered to the Humane Society’s Project Wildlife after-hours drop-off area by contacting 619-225- 9453.

The Humane Society’s animal shelters in San Diego, Escondido and Oceanside will close at 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and reopen for normal business owners on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

–City News Service

